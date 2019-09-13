St. Landry Parish Balloon and Tunes

ST. LANDRY PARISH- The St. Landry Balloon and Tunes is a free community event meant to bring the community together to foster relationships between the local businesses, city and Parish leaders, and the local law enforcement during this family filled event.

Balloon and Tunes will be held, Sunday, September 15 from 4:00pm-7:30pm at Donald Gardner Stadium Pony field.

The Remax hot air balloon will be tethering balloon rides for this event.

There will also be free hot dogs, carousel and train rides for the children, and music will be played by Ignatious Carmouche and the Juice Band as well as DJ Slaughter.