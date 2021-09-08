St. Anthony Catholic Church is hosting a benefit

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – St. Anthony Catholic Church Parish invites everyone to a Fundraiser Event held in conjunction with the Fall Dinner on September 11, 2021 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Chicken Dinner will be sold from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or until sold out…$10 donation per plate.

Menu—Baked Chicken, Rice Dressing, Yams, Sweet Peas, and Roll.

They also have a Sweet Shop and will sell items such as homemade cake, sweet dough pies, pecan pralines, pig ear pastries, popcorn balls, etc.

This fundraiser event will be outdoors on the church premises 600 Madeline Ave., free admission to the public and shall consist of:

All-day entertainment with DJ Vinnie V 10:00am-4:00pm KRRQ 95.5 radio station.

Live music with Donna Angelle and The Zydeco Posse from 4:00 pm-7:00pm.

Vendors will be on site selling specialty items!

Covid 19 vaccinations will be administered by our Health Ministry and Southwest Louisiana AHEC, from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Concessions will be sold from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm – Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, popcorn, nachos, and sno cones, soda and water.

$2 Raffle Tickets will be sold all day with the chance to win monetary prizes, 1st is $1,000/2nd is $500/ and 3rd is $250.

Drawing is on Sunday, September 12, 2021 and you are not required to be present in order to win.

No pets or containers are allowed. You are welcome to bring lawn chairs!

Alcohol will be served, so please bring proper identification.