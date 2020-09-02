Special pandemic edition of the Acadiana Po-boy Festival

- Social Entertainment announced that their annual food festivals ‘Acadiana Po-Boy
Festival’ and ‘Plate Lunch-A-Palooza are both canceled this year due to the pandemic.
However, fans of popular Po-Boy do not have to miss out on celebrating their favorite sandwich. Acadiana Po-Boy Festival – The Pandemic Edition presented by Rader, is an adapted and safe edition of this year’s event. The Pandemic Edition, divided into a Po-Boy Tasting and online Fundraising Art Raffle, is scheduled to take place between September 1st and September 30th. The Pandemic Edition is to support local businesses and to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, the annual non-profit beneficiary of the Acadiana Po-Boy festival.
Ten participating local restaurants are to serve and sell their signature po-boy at their restaurant. $1 per po-boy sold will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, the annual non-profit beneficiary of the festival. Another part of the festival this year is an online Facebook Fundraising Art Raffle, to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana. Each donation equals a chance to win the Official 2020 Acadiana Po-Boy painting, created by local artist Trent Oubre.