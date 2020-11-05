SouthStar Urgent Care expands its network with first clinic in Lake Charles

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Hulin Health is opening us their 25th SouthStar Urgent Care clinic in Lake Charles.

SouthStar Urgent Care is located at 3829 Ryan Street, Suite 300 in Lake Charles. The clinic is now open for business every day and provides convenient access to routine treatment for general illness and injuries, X-rays and diagnostic testing, COVID-19 testing, flu shots at no upfront cost, physicals, and Occupational Medicine services.

“We are extremely proud to open this Lake Charles location, not only because this is our 25th location, but we are most proud to provide relief to Southwest Louisiana at a time they need it most,” said Laura Miller, President and CEO of SouthStar Urgent Care. “As Lake Charles and the surrounding areas continue to recover from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, we want this community to know that we are here to serve them, with open arms and an open heart.”