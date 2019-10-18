Live Now
Southern Screen to host drive-in screening of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

(Photo: BWPR)

LAFAYETTE, La. (BWPR)– Southern Screen, a nonprofit organization that focuses on storytelling and the entertainment industry in Lafayette, Louisiana, is screening the classic film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory for their fall drive-in. The drive-in will be at LARC’s Acadian Village on Saturday, October 19.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the film will begin at 7:30 p.m.

There will be food trucks and cold drinks available for purchase before and during the film. 

Admission for the drive-in movie is $20 per car or $5 walk-ins fee and attendees get free entrance into Acadian Village.

For more information, visit southernscreen.org.

