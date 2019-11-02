Southern Screen releases 2019 festival schedule

LAFAYETTE, La. – Southern Screen, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the art and education of storytelling through film, music, podcast, and other entertainment mediums, has released the schedule for the ninth annual Southern Screen Festival.

“We have more than 80 events scheduled throughout the festival weekend for attendees,” said Julie Bordelon, executive director and founder of Southern Screen.

“We are excited to kickoff the festival weekend on Thursday, November 7, and can’t wait to give Lafayette a fun filled weekend.”

Opening night begins at 6:45 p.m. with the premiere of The Nightingale followed by a champagne and oyster social at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Festival-goers can attend with a festival pass or a $20 cover.

With cast from Saturday Night Live, Greener Grass, is a thrilling comedy about suburban moms who constantly compete with each other in their personal lives. Following the premiere on Sunday, November 10, the co-writers and co-directors, who also star in the film, Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe will host a Q&A.

Catch the world premiere of the feature film Still Life by Writer, Producer, and Director Johnny Saint Ours.

Still Life is about the chemical spill of 2014 in Charleston, West Virginia that caused an urban crisis and is the foundation of chronic environmental devastation. Johnny Saint Ours will also be premiering his short film Breaking Ice as well as hosting a workshop called Behind the Camera.

Another premiere to look forward to is the hometown premiere of Lost Bayou. Recently, Lost Bayou had its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2019.

The Grammy Award Winning band, Lost Bayou Ramblers, composed music for the film. This feature is a Southern gothic mystery that explores the life of a struggling addict who ventures into the Louisiana swampland to reconnect with her faith healer father.

Additionally, there will be the Animation Shorts Series with different stories suitable for kids. This series is free admission for everyone.

This year’s festival will take place beginning Thursday, November 7, to Sunday, November 10, 2019. Attendees of the annual festival can expect multimedia entertainment, such as movies, live music, workshops, networking events, and much more.

For the full schedule and to purchase a Southern Screen Festival Pass, visit southernscreen.org.