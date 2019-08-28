Southern Screen Festival 2019 passes on sale September 1

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-– Southern Screen, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the art and education of storytelling through film, music, podcast and other entertainment mediums, announced Festival Passes are going on sale Sunday, September 1, starting with Early Bird Passes.

This year marks the ninth year of the festival and will take place beginning Thursday, November 7, to Sunday, November 10.

Beginning Sunday, September 1, through Sunday, September 15, Early Bird Passes will be on sale for $30, which is half of the regular price.

Then, Monday, September 16, through Monday, September 30, passes will be sold at $45 and the Early Bird Passes will end.

On Tuesday, October 1, passes will be sold at regular price, which is $60. Student Passes are available throughout this process at a flat rate of $20. The Food and Beverage Wristband will be available for $20 and can only be added with the purchase of a Festival Pass.

The wristband is only available for attendees 21 or older. Festival Passes include entry into all of the screenings, workshops, panels, and other forms of entertainment offered throughout the festival weekend.

For more information about Southern Screen, or to purchase a Festival Pass for the 2019 Southern Screen Festival, visit southernscreen.org.