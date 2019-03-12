Southern Screen calls for film submissions for 2019 festival

LAFAYETTE, La.– Southern Screen, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the entertainment industry in Lafayette, is accepting film submissions for the 2019 festival.

“This year, we are accepting submissions through FilmFreeway to cast a wider net for filmmakers,” said Julie Bordelon, founder and executive director of Southern Screen. “Southern Screen provides an opportunity for filmmakers to gain exposure for their creative works and network with others in the entertainment industry in an intimate, inspiring environment. Therefore, we encourage filmmakers from all over the world to submit their films.”

Southern Screen accepts many types of films, including narrative features, documentaries, short films, animations, music videos, web series, TV pilots, student films, and more. The fee for submitting a short film less than 40 minutes is $20 until May 12, $30 until June 12, and then $40 until July 12

. The fee for submitting a feature film more than 40 minutes is $30 until May 12, then $35 until June 12, then $40 until July 12. The latest deadline to submit films is Friday, July 12. Films made by students of any age or school are free.

This marks the ninth year of the festival. Southern Screen Festival has welcomed industry professionals, such as actress Alison Becker, (Parks and Recreation),who instructed an Improv workshop; producer Monty Ross, (Malcom X); and actor Ben Dickey, (Blaze), directed by Ethan Hawke, which premiered at the 2018 festival followed by a Q&A and live performance by Dickey. Attendees of the annual festival can expect even more types of entertainment, such as film, music, workshops, and much more at the 2019 Southern Screen Festival, which will be Thursday, November 7, through Sunday, November 10, 2019.

For more information about Southern Screen or to submit your film for the 2019 festival, visit southernscreen.org.