South Louisiana philanthropists establish St. Landry Church Fires Fund

LAFAYETTE, La.  The St. Landry Parish Foundation, an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana, is accepting tax-deductible donations to support churches that were burned down in the parish of St. Landry in rural south Louisiana.

Donations can be made to the St. Landry Parish Church Fires Fund online at stlandrychurchfires.org.

The St. Landry Parish Foundation initially established the St. Landry Church Fires Fund through donations from the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, LHC Group and the Myers Family Foundation. The St. Landry Parish Foundation is championing this fundraising effort to help rebuild and re-establish churches recently destroyed by arson. These churches will benefit from 100 percent of all donations.

“I have every belief that our community will rise in support of these churches and their congregations,” said Dr. William “Kip” C. Schumacher, of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, in a statement today. “The loss of these churches is devastating, but we will come together as a family and help these churches rebuild. Those impacted by these losses deserve our compassion and our support.”

“On behalf of the LHC Group family and the Myers Family Foundation, I encourage everyone to search their heart and give as they are able,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “These historical churches are part of a heritage we all share, and their congregations must know that they do not face these difficult times alone. The deplorable actions of a few cannot – and will not – stand in the face of a united community determined to support those in need.”

Donors can contribute online at stlandrychurchfires.org or by check made payable to Community Foundation of Acadiana, memo: St. Landry Church Fires Fund, and mailed to 1035 Camellia Boulevard, Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508.

Donors can also recommend grant distributions from their Donor Advised Funds at Community Foundation of Acadiana or elsewhere. There are other gift options include appreciated publicly-traded securities and IRA Charitable Rollovers (for those 70 ½ and older).

For more information regarding the St. Landry Church Fires Fund or your contribution, please call (337) 769.4843.

Learn more about the Community Foundation of Acadiana.

