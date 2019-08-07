Live Now
Snowball Festival makes its downtown debut this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- There’s downtown cool down is on this weekend at Parc Sans Souci…
Lafayette’s new Snowball Festival kicks off Saturday, Aug. 10.
The snowball festival will feature eight vendors from across Acadiana selling a variety of traditional snowballs and one specialty snowball.
The snowball festival is free and will feature activities for the kids. 

And if you’re interested in having a festive adult beverage on Saturday…the snowball festival will feature four different shaved ice cocktail vendors.
Learn more about the festival here.

