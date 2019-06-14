SLCC will host maritime job fair on June 26 in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY (SLCC) – South Louisiana Community College is hosting a job fair focused on the Maritime industry on Wednesday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Young Memorial Campus, 900 Youngs Rd. in Morgan City.

Riggers, welders, deckhands, vessel mates or captains, able seamen, fitters, tackers, electricians, engineers and other skilled tradesmen will have an opportunity to meet local companies hiring for the maritime industry.

This free event is open to the public.

Job seekers can pre-register for the job fair here.

SLCC encourages job seekers to dress professionally and bring copies of their work history and industry certifications.

There is no charge for companies to exhibit at the job fair.

The only requirement is that businesses have current job openings or will have job openings within the next 60 days in the maritime industry.

Exhibitors must register before June 19, 2019, here.

“The Maritime Job Fair offers companies the opportunity to meet potential employees face-to-face”, said Nancy Roy, Outreach and Engagement Coordinator for SLCC’s Corporate College. “Job fairs are an important part of the recruiting process since business are able meet hundreds of candidates in a matter of hours, saving them time and resources.”

Acadian Contractors, Bollinger Shipyards LLC, Central Boats, Candy Fleet, Kirby Corporation, and Laborde Marine LLC are among the companies that will be represented at the event.

For more information about the job fair, call SLCC’s Corporate College Outreach and Engagement office at 337-521-6639 or emailnancy.roy@solacc.edu.

