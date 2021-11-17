Ida the Shih Tzu survives near drowning; Thanks to Acadiana community she is now in her forever home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Meet Ida the Shih Tzu who was found just days after Hurricane Ida.

Director of Acadiana Animal Aid, Jeanine Foucher, explains, “She was found in a crawfish pond, submerged in mud and just in terrible condition.

The senior Shih Tzu was found drowning in that pond and trapped in inches of thick mud.

“If it wasn’t for a good samaritan, we don’t know what would have happened,” Foucher said.

Ida arrived at AAA and was rushed in for emergency sedation to remove the mud-soaked mats of fur and get treated for other underlying health concerns.

“She has a heart murmur. She had dental problems, a hernia. She already had one eye removed, she needed the second one removed as well.”

And after bouncing through several different foster homes, Ida now has a forever home.

“It just so happens our adoption coordinator decided to bring her into her life,” Foucher adds.

Meet Taylor Fontenot.

“I started off fostering her, then I fell in love. We are best friends now,” Fontenot says.

Over time, Fontenot says Ida’s true personality started shining through.

“She’s lazy. She lounges in her bed or mine. She is very easy going.”

Ida’s road to recovery would be a long onem but Fontenot says Ida is a happy and healthy.

“She pretty much lives a normal life now.”

Fontenot says she keeps in touch with Ida’s rescuer, Katie and says she is forever grateful for her simple act of kindness.

“Ida’s angel for sure.”

Director Foucher tells News Ten it is the support from the community that helped them help Ida.

“You are a part of her story and helped save her life,” Foucher says.

Click here to learn more about Acadiana Animal Aid