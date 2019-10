BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Shake Your Trail Feather is an annual community event celebrating the 130-mile-long Bayou Teche National Paddle Trail.

The festival is free to the public. You can help with The Teche Project’s cause by purchasing festival merchandise. Proceeds from the festival are used to provide paddle-trail amenities and management.

Teche Project will host the 8th annual event at Parc des Ponts de Pont Breaux.

