Second Harvest Food Bank to host holiday meal distribution in Acadiana on Dec. 23

LAFAYETTE, La.- On Wednesday, Dec. 23, Second Harvest Food Bank of South Louisiana will distribute “oven-ready” holiday meals to families who reside in Acadiana. This year has been challenging for so many people and this effort is helping to meet a huge local need.

The distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. In addition to this food distribution, Second Harvest has already provided more than 40 million meals across South Louisiana, including tens of thousands of prepared meals from the Second Harvest Community Kitchen, to people impacted by this year’s storms and the Covid-19 pandemic.

To learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank, visit no-hunger.org.



When and where: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Second Harvest Food Bank, 215 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette.



Directions: Head east on Pinhook toward the Evangeline Thruway, take left on East Vermilion, then left on Forrest St, and then left on Refinery Street. Line up on right-hand side of road closest to Second Harvest. Do not block any driveways while waiting, proceed forward as space allows. Turn in gate once directed to do so Second Harvest can load your vehicle and drive through. Exit facility by taking a RIGHT-hand turn onto Pinhook for safety purposes.

