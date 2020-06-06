Second Harvest Food Bank asks for volunteers to help respond to the COVID-19 food crisis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Second Harvest Foodbank says they need volunteers to help respond to the COVID-19 food crisis.

Since March, the National Guard has been helping out the food bank, but their deployment will end June 15.

The food bank is now asking people from the community to step up and take their place.

“With COVID-19 and the different situations for families and the job changes and the circumstances being different for every family, we’ve seen an increase for needs in our community,” Brittany Bowie with Second Harvest Food Bank said.

She says the increase in needs means they need more volunteers.

“We know that with the increased need, we need more hands to help us with that,” Bowie added.

She says the food donations brought in go to soup kitchens, shelters and non-profits, but that’s not possible without the help of people in the community.

“The role that volunteers play is we’re constantly having food coming in, and we constantly want to make sure that food is going out. When food is coming in, we need volunteers to help with our sorting and re-packing. Volunteers help us with our emergency distribution disasters, and then also volunteers help us here at the facility with our operations and making sure we can be prepared to give out food,” she added.

People can volunteer at the food bank Tuesday through Friday. There are both morning and afternoon opportunities to help.

“Second Harvest is a part of our community here in Acadiana and the surrounding areas, so with that, I want you to figure out how you can get involved with us because we’re all working for the same mission of fighting hunger here in south Louisiana,” Bowie told News Ten.

You can go to no-hunger.org/volunteer to see a schedule of available opportunities to volunteer in Lafayette.