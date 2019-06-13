‘Second chance at life,’ Lafayette Animal Shelter needs help with fostering animals

The Lafayette Parish Animal Shelter and Care Center has a new program of fostering animals, and they’re looking for people to bottle-feed kittens or puppies and give them a second chance at life.

Lynn Bourque, Kennel Supervisor with the Lafayette Parish Animal Shelter, said, “We are very busy with kitten season. We have kittens that are coming in on a daily basis and some of the kittens are coming in, and they don’t have their mom, so we are looking for foster families to bottle-feed kittens that do not have a mom. It’s a great program.”

Bourque added fostering kittens and/or puppies gives them a second chance at being adopted.

“The kids are out of school, explained Bourque. “It would be a great opportunity for them to learn responsibility to keep them busy during the summer and save a life. How wonderful is that.”

The Bordelon family is helping to save lives; they are fostering their third kitten from the animal shelter, named Sunfire.

Molly Bordelon said, “It was really fun to foster, and we got them really little and it was my first time with kittens, and this is my first litter. We started with three of them, and it’s really fun.”

Molly’s sister, Elise, said, “It’s fun to bottle-feed them because my first cat I got name was Toby, and he’s a Siamese, and he was fun to bottle-feed, and he sleeps with me every night.”

The animal shelter provides the necessary items for those who wish to foster… milk, bottles, bottle warmers, vaccinations, and support. All you need to provide is a home and love, representing a fighting chance.

Pinky Mire, Adoption Coordinator with the animal shelter, added, “We may get in a litter that are really tiny. They’re scared to death. They don’t know human when they go into the foster homes. They get loved they get held. They know what human touch is, and they come back when they’re ready for adoption.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now