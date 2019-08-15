SCOTT: Household hazardous waste collection day Sept. 14

SCOTT, La- On September 14, from 9:00am-1:00pm at the City of Scott Maintenance Building located at 118 Lions Club Street, a household hazardous waste collection day will be held.

It is open to all residents of Scott, only. A proof of residency is required. Such as a driver’s license, or water bill.

Items that will be accepted: paints, automobile batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, household cleaners, household chemicals, pesticides, flammables, corrosives, other hazardous household products, and white goods (old appliances, refrigerators, stoves, hot water heaters) electronic waste (computers, monitors, printers, scanners, Palm accessories, power supplies, battery backups, cables, toner/ink cartridges, hard drives, CD roms, speakers, VCRs, DVD players, stereo equipment, TVs, game consoles, digital cameras, any audio or video equipment, networking equipment, tape drives, test equipment, fax machines, keyboards, voice/tape recorders, radios, walkman products, calculators, ellular phones, and phone accessories).

There is a five tires limit per vehicle to be collected. Although, tires over 500 pounds will not be accepted.

This collection day is for households only. Any large quantities of items from businesses, farms, or commercial operations will not be accepted.

For more information: Contact Mayor Jan-Scott Richard at 337-233-1130.

This is a free service and the residents of Scott are encouraged to utilize this opportunity and keep the hazardous materials out of the waterways and natural environment.