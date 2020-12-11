Scott Fire Department hosts ‘Santa’s Mailbox’ for children’s letters

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- It is the time of year when children write letters to Santa with their Christmas Wish List, and the Scott Fire Department wants to help.

The year 2020 has been an extremely difficult year for everyone, especially for Santa, Chief Chad Sonnier said on the department’s Facebook page. Typically, children hand Santa their Christmas Wish List when taking pictures or at different events. However, with the social distancing guidelines, Santa is having trouble receiving children’s wish lists this year.

“Santa’s Elves have requested assistance from Scott Fire Department to assure that they are able to receive those letters from the children of the area,” the chief said. “Scott Fire Department was given a special mailbox which will be sent to assure that Christmas Wish Lists make it to the North Pole in time for Christmas morning.”

Parents are encouraged to bring young family members to Santa’s Mailbox at the Scott Fire Department, 129 Lions Club Road, to drop off their wish lists, take photos and share them with the department on Facebook.

The fire department will receive letters until noon on December 24, 2020.

Please address all letters to:

SANTA CLAUS

123 ELF ROAD

NORTH POLE, 88888