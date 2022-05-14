LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Scott Fire Department hosted its first annual golf tournament fundraiser at The Wetlands Golf course.

There was a lot more to the event than just hitting the links.

Players had a chance to carry a 170 pound fire dummy to determine their drive.

On one hole, the clubs were not needed.

Golf balls were fired out of an air cannon as well.

Deputy fire chief Chris Domingue says it’s about getting funds to the department.

“We’re part paid, we’re part volunteer. and just over last year we spent over $93,000 just on insurance. probably $17,000 just in fuel. and when you look at the equipment, when you see the airpacks, -what you see the firefighter wears on his back, that’s anywhere from 7-10 thousand dollars. So it’s fund…fundraising,” he explained.