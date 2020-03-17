Scott Boudin Festival postponed until September

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- The Scott Boudin Festival will go on April as planned due to the COVID-19 threat.

It has been moved to Sept. 8, 19, & 20, 2020. Festival officials made the following statement:

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that the Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors along with the City of Scott Mayor, Jan-Scott Richard, announce the POSTPONEMENT of the 8th Annual Scott Boudin Festival to September 18, 19, & 20, 2020 amid the current COVID-19 situation.

The Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors and the City of Scott have closely monitored the recommendations and instructions of the United States Government, US Center for Disease Control (CDC), the Louisiana State Government, the Louisiana Department of Health, and our Lafayette Parish Government.

The most current information from the CDC recommends that community events over 250 attendants should be postponed or canceled for the next eight weeks. This decision was made to try and ensure the health and wellness of our festival guests. The Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors is working to contact everyone involved in hosting the Scott Boudin Festival in our community. We ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.

We hope all of our booth vendors and bands will be able to join us on this newly selected weekend. Thank you to all of our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and community for all you have given to make the Scott Boudin Festival what it is today.

Our community is like none other and we are proud to call it our home. Please take recommended precautions and check on your neighbors and those most at risk. Remember to buy local and help our business owners in Scott, LA through this stressful time. Please continue to check our Facebook Page for any further updates. We look forward to celebrating with you all September 18, 19, & 20, 2020!