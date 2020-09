LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department in conjunction with local community leaders will be hosting a Back to School Backpack and School Supplies giveaway event on Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.

This event was made possible with the help of Our Saviors’ Church, The Lafayette Police Union, Magnolia Peace Officers’ Association, and The Lafayette Fraternal Order of Police.