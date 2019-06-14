School of Rock opens new school in Lafayette

An international school of music is opening its latest location right here in the Hub City.

There are currently 232 schools of rock locations in the world. Lafayette is next on the list. It is the first accepted existing school to convert to this program. “I started Scott’s Drum Center back in ’98 and that’s where we started teaching and we just had a trash closet where we threw a couple of drums in, said Co-owner Scott Feehan.

Scott Feehan and Joe Gary opened up Acadiana School of the Arts in 2001, to offer music education and one-of-a-kind performance opportunities, like Rock Camp, to young musicians.

“We’ve had students on The Voice and American Idol. We’ve had students on off and do really big things. Now we’re instantly in a network of 233 other schools,” said Feehan.

After years of using similar components as ‘School of Rock’, they decided to completely convert their institute. “A lot of times, students will take private music lessons one-on-one and that’s all they do. The analogy would be like signing up for baseball and just playing pitch and catch.”

Providing performance opportunities, sharpening skills, and competing with students around the world is their main objective. “School of Rock basically gives those kids who aren’t into sports, or into dance.. you know, they’re into music. This gives them the team sports opportunity,” he added.

School of Rock gives students of all ages experience from guitar, singing, drum and piano lessons. “It’s like a whole new beginning in some type of way. It’s a really good marriage between the two programs.”

The grand opening will take place Saturday, June 14th from 4 to 6 p.m. at 116 Rena Drive.

Learn more about School of Rock here.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now