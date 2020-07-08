Schedule for Three O’Clock Project’s meal distribution for Acadiana families

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Nonprofit organization Three O’Clock Project has announced additional locations, dates, and times for grab-and-go meals for children who are 18 and under. Children must be present with a parent or guardian or a completed parent pick-up form.

Tuesday (Lafayette)

-St. Julien Park, Broussard 8:30 -10:30 a.m.

-MLK Rec Center 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday (Acadia + Iberia)

-West End Park, New Iberia 9:30-11 a.m.

-St. Joseph Catholic Church, Iota 12:30- 2:30 p.m.

Thursday (St. Landry + Acadia)

-New Zion Baptist Church, Eunice 8:30-10:30 a.m.

-Rice Festival Building, Crowley 9-11 a.m.

Opelousas Civic Center 12:30- 2:30 p.m.

Friday (St. Landry + Acadia)

-Sunset Community Center, Sunset 9:30-11 a.m.

-Frog Festival Pavilion, Rayne 1-3 p.m.