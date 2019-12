MAMOU, La. (KLFY)- Rosary will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, 4:30 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Mamou for the victims in Saturday’s plane crash.

Vaugh Crisp, who was killed, and Wade Berzas, the single survivor of the crash, are Mamou natives.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday near Feu Follet Road.

Those also killed are Carley McCord, Ian E. Biggs, the plane’s pilot; Gretchen and Michael Walker Vincent.