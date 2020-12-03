Rodney Hamilton Sr., Purple Heart recipient and longtime public servant dies at 88

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Decorated veteran and devoted local public servant Rodney Hamilton Sr. has died.

He passed away surrounded by his family on Nov. 30. Hamilton was a longtime veterans affairs advocate and one of the founders of the Veterans Action Coalition. He was instrumental in securing and establishing the Veterans Affairs health clinic in Lafayette.

Rodney was born in Fort Worth, Texas on March 24, 1932. His family came to Lafayette in the summer of 1948, when only five other Hamilton families were in the phone book. God, family, country and community were his strong interests. In 1949, he joined the Marine Reserve at age 17 while attending Lafayette High School at the urging of his football coach, Lou Campbell. He served our country during the Korean War and was wounded in combat in September of 1951. As a result, Rodney was awarded the Purple Heart. Rodney loved the United States Marine Corps and was proud of all the Marines who served their country. Upon returning home in 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Webb. He was a man of faith and was ordained as a Deacon; he is currently a member of First Baptist Church of Youngsville. He made numerous contributions to help make Lafayette a better place. Rodney was a member of the following organizations: Northside, Inc., Citizens of District A, Chamber of Commerce for 25 years, Bayou Vermilion District for 8 years, and Beaver Club since 1961. He served as a full-time elected official in the Lafayette City Government from 1968-1972 as a Trustee of Public Property (prior to our current form of City Parish Government.) His military involvement included: member of the Marine Corps League, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and the Veteran’s Action Coalition of Southwest Louisiana where he served as Founder and Chairman Emeritus. Due to his efforts in helping to secure and build the Veterans Clinic in Lafayette, the street there was named in his honor.

Rodney is survived by his best friend and the love of his life, his wife, Barbara Webb Hamilton; three sons, Rodney C. Hamilton, Jr. and his wife, Becky, Jeffrey W. Hamilton and his wife, Angie, and Carroll A. Hamilton; his two daughters, Rhonda H. Tortorich and her husband, Rory and Danna H. Privat and her husband, George. Rodney had twelve grandchildren, Jennifer H. Andries (Luke), Crystal H. Cart (Phillip), Rachel T. deMahy (Adam), Ryan Tortorich (Kara), Kate P. Stewart (Andrew), Claire Privat, Benjamin Privat, Britt Hamilton, Brook Hamilton, Alex Hamilton, Brooke Ayo, and Reid Hamilton. He also had eight great-grandchildren, Avery, Ethan and Eli Andries; Max, Stevie and Kyle Cart; Stella deMahy, and Tynleigh Ayo. He is also survived by his sister, Jeri H. Flynn; and sister-in-law, Faith O. Hamilton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Carroll and Myrtle Hamilton; his brother, Sam Hamilton; his sister, Norma H. Comeaux; and his brother-in-law, Phillip Comeaux.

