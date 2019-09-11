Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Restaurants bring their best to 3rd annual Plate Lunch-A-Palooza

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Sixteen Acadiana restaurants are bringing their best for the third-annual Plate Lunch-A-Palooza. 

Sugar Mill Pond
Sugar Mill Pond (Photo: Courtesy of Social Entertainment)

Plate Lunch-A-Palooza, presented by Tony Chachere’s, celebrates the unique history that surrounds this Acadiana-famous dish while bringing mouth-watering food, grooving music, fun children’s activities, and unique pop-up shops to explore after the grub-down.

This year’s event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sep. 14 at Sugar Mill Pond, 101 Waterview Road, Youngsville. 

To read more about this event, visit The Daily Advertiser

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local