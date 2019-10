WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY)- The 20th annual St. Hubert Benevolent Society’s Squirrel Cookoff has been rescheduled due to weather.

The event was set for Oct. 25. It has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 2.

Learn more about the event here.

For additional information contact Dr. Kerry Thibodeaux’s office and ask for Meredith, (337) 948-4362.