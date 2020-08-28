Longtime nurse reflects on career, turning 90

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Effie Jeanlouis Alfred has spent 30 plus years of her life working at Lafayette General Medical Center as a practical nurse.

“There’s a lot of detail behind being a practical nurse. I worked at the old Lafayette Sanitarium if you can recall that?” Alfred said.

Plus, Effie attended Nuclear Medicine School. She’s now a retired nuclear medicine technologist.

“They said I had to go back to school,” she said. “All of my children were kind of young and I couldn’t go back to school. After my husband passed, I went to nuclear medicine school,” Alfred stated.

Effie’s years at LGMC ended with recognition. She’s a recipient of the hospital’s Hearts of Gold Award.

“They said I had a heart of gold. I use to bring a lot of things to people in there. So that’s the Heart of Gold achievement.”

Ninety years of living has yet to diminish her love for life.

In her years of retirement, she even attended upholstery school.

“I still do a little bit of driving. I still do a little bit of cooking. I do all of that,” she added.

Effie said she plans to live life for all it’s worth. She’s hoping others will do the same.

“I made it to 90. I hope I can go few more years.”