LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Aileen Hoffpauir’s 100th birthday party was a show stopper. She celebrated 100 years of life with well over 100 people.

“Just having everybody there in my family… It was awesome to have so many people there,” said Hoffpauir.

Aileen and her husband had four children. They were married 53 years before he passed away 25 years ago. She’s proud to say they created a large family that started with just the two of them.

“I have 12 grandchildren. I have 24 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren,” she explained. “The grandkids look up to you. They don’t look down upon you.”

Aileen was born on June 24, 1922. “You have more to look forward to now. Back then you didn’t have too much to look forward to. I lived in the country. It’s different,” Hoffpauir stated.

She is one of seven children and they were raised on a farm in Judice.

“The corn, we would have it ground and we would have corn meal. It’s different today.”

Aileen says her husband owned and operated a neighborhood grocery store, and she worked for a charity hospital.

Aileen hopes her children learned a lesson or two from the life she and her husband shared.

“I would hope that they would have taken after me and my husband for one thing and be good people. Love everybody.”

Aileen says she’s grateful to have had them on her life’s journey of 100 years and counting. “I’ve been very fortunate. My kids have been good to me, and they take care of me. I have no problem with that,” Hoffpauir said.