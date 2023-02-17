RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Former police officer Earl Guidry has reached the age of 100 years old.

“I drive, I cook, I wash, fold clothes; everything my wife used to do I’m doing it now,” Guidry told News 10.

“Thank God my health is pretty good,” Guidry said. “I sleep well.”

He also said that he can even still kick up some dust if he has to. Of course, depending on the situation.

“I can run. I don’t run. I can run, believe me,” he said. “If a fella is behind me with an ice pick or a knife, depending on how young he is, I can outrun him.”

Over the course of his 100 years of life, Guidry held several jobs. He did fieldwork when he was younger, worked in the rice field, and was a former Rayne police officer for nearly 30 years.

“That’s why I’m still here,” Guidry said. “What I done to other people and help them. I would bring them to the police station and talk to them.”

Guidry, who married his wife when he was 25 years old, said that he now lives life enjoying his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He also told News 10 that God gave him 100 years of life to enjoy and for that he’s forever grateful.

“God knows what we do and what we think,” he said. “That’s why I’m still here. God helped me, and I know he helped me.”