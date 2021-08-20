90 Plus: Breaux Bridge 95-year-old offers advice, she says listen to the older ones

(KLFY) — There’s a 95-year-old Breaux Bridge woman who can be found tending to family business on all fronts. In today’s 90 Plus, a reminder that a mother’s memory is worth its weight in gold.

In the window of a family-owned antique store is a familiar face.

There’s something about a person who sits in a rocking chair. They seem to know more than what they’re not saying.

Lucy May Latiolais, 95 of Breaux Bridge is sort of a Breaux Bridge historian.

“We didn’t have a car. Our family was all around us. It was fun,” Latiolais said.

Lucy May’s grandfather lived on a piece of property that was once at the foot of the foot-bridge.

“I lived with mother. I was born there. So, I’m Ms. Breaux Bridge!”

Make no mistake about it, she’s one of the originals. She has lots of stories tucked away in her heart and mind.

“My momma and I had a big garden and we worked it ourselves. Everything we ate was something we canned,” Latiolais explained.

Lucy May had three children, she says she worked as a store clerk throughout her adult life, and she loves to read and has taken to Word Search books.

“The minute I discovered those things I was there,” Latiolais explained.

Her advice to others? Don’t let good advice get away from you.

“The thing is, listen to the older ones. We don’t always do that, but a lot of people do.”