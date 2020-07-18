90-year-old local woman’s advice on staying home during a pandemic: ‘Surround yourself with beautiful things.’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- These days, Elizabeth Biagas stays focused on her health.

Like is has for many of us, COVID-19 pandemic has created a different way of life for her.

“I go to the grocery store to pick up food. I don’t bring anything in the house like plastic bags,” the 90-year-old Lafayette resident said.

Biagas is from New Orleans and lived in New York for a few years in the 1950s. She moved back to Louisiana to care for her ailing mother, she said.

She said being active is key to staying healthy. Life changes due to COVID-19 has made her sentimental about her social life, Biagas said.

“I miss going out with the ‘Red Hat’ ladies. I miss going out to the senior centers,” she said. “I miss going out just to exercise or just going to dinner with the girls.”

She’s hoping others are following the safety advice of local and state leaders.

“They’re telling you that when you wear a mask how far this germ will travel. It’s just that you’re protecting your neighbor and your neighbor is protecting you.”

These days Biagas said she continues to find happiness in the place she calls home.

“I’m retired and I don’t mind sitting home,” she explained. “When you surround yourself with beautiful things in your home and keep it clean and neat- I’m just as happy as a jaybird.”