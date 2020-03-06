90 Plus: “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.”

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — There are many lessons to learn from simply living life — especially when a person is 100 years old.

“I feel great. I’m a little bashful about all this attention,” Vivian Fontenot of Evangeline Parish said.

Vivian has reached a milestone in her life. She’s 100 years old.

“I didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. I just went where I had to,” Vivian explained about traveling.

Vivian says her journey began in Bayou Chicot where she and her five siblings grew up.

“That’s on the other side of Ville Platte. It’s just country — just the country.”

Vivian remembers the memories of her childhood — especially her days of horse riding. She says she was quite good at it.

“My brothers would take me out into the plowed ground when I rode a horse for the first time, so when if I was thrown I would land on soft earth.”

Vivian’s husband was a veteran who made his living working in the oil field industry. Together they had three children.

“That was my main concern was having the best for them. They’re all grown now and I have grandchildren. It just goes on and on.”

She explains her life as the simple life, guided by faith.

“Just the plain hardships that anyone has and you take them as they come, and you put them in the hands of the Lord.”

There’s an old quote that says: “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.”

“You’re not going to maybe have great riches and all of that, but you can be very poor and be happy. Money don’t make you happy.”