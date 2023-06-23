MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Willie Mae Bonton, 99 of Melville says her secret to longevity is that she serves GOD first.

“Don’t let him out of your life. Be nice, keep a smile on your face, and try to do right by everyone and not just one person,” Bonton explained. In other words, what goes around comes around. She believes an unkind act has its just return. “It will come back and hit you hard. You will wonder what happened,” Bonton stated.

Bonton is a Melville original through and through. She moved away for a little while but found her back. “My grandchildren want me to come to New Orleans and live with them. I said no, no. No. I don’t want that. I want to stay right here.”

Willie Mae is a longtime educator who worked in the local school system for 15 years. Every now and then Wille Mae bumps into a student she once taught. “They’ll come up and speak to me and sat Mrs. Bonton, you don’t know who I am? I’ll say I’m old and you are all young.”

She enjoys going to church when she can. Otherwise, she hangs around the house doing what suits her just fine. “I enjoy looking at television, doing puzzles and on my iPad. I used to sew but I can’t sew anymore. I used to cook but I don’t cook anymore.” She says her family can vouch for that. “My grandchildren think I’m the only one who can cook red beans and fried chicken. They’re grown now and they’ll come and say grandmom I sure miss it. I’ll tell you how to cook it. They’ll say it’s not going to be like yours. That’s alright I can’t cook it.”

If Willie Mae had one wish, she would take a trek back in time. “I would like to travel again and go back to some of the places when I was younger.”

Willie Mae is the last of six children. At 99 years old Willie Mae says GOD has blessed her and blessed her twice over. “GOD has blessed me. GOD has blessed me so much and I can’t forget about it.”