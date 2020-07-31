90 Plus: Wilbert Chassion

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- At 94-years-old Wilbert Chassion says he’s making it through the pandemic.

“I sit down and be quiet. I don’t like to do too much,” Chassion explained.

Chassion is a Carencro native and a man of few words.

In terms of the today’ health crisis, he says it’s not worth being out and about.

“It’s rough. I rather just stay home,” Chassion noted.

He’s no stranger to rough days and hard work.

The former farmer said he remembers those times and the many crops he planted. “Some cotton, some corn and some okra. I did that for maybe 15 or something years,” he said.

On his upcoming 95th birthday, Wilbert’s message for young people is a simple one.

“Work and stop killing each other,” Chassion said.