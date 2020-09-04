90 Plus: ‘When it’s bad, do good.”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Anna “Marie” Broussard, of Lafayette, received a pleasant surprise August 29.

Family and friends paraded in front of her home to celebrate her 100th birthday.

“I’m the only one left of seven children,” Broussard said. Due to COVID-19, Anna spends a lot of time at home.

“I stay in the house. I don’t go out too many times except for mass on Sundays and to the doctors,” she said. “If I have to go, I put on my little mask and look cute.”

Anna, a mother to five daughters, was born and raised in Rayne in the predominately German community of Roberts Cove.

It’s known for its German Heritage Festival. The family says Anna is proud of her German legacy.

Anna says her husband was French. They would have been married 71 years. In November, it will be four since he passed away.

“My husband was a musician. He worked at the wholesale in Rayne and here in Lafayette,” he said.

She said her secret to longevity is even a mystery to her. Either way, she’s here with no complaints.

“I’ve had several major surgeries but I went through them all right. I’m still here,” she noted.

To others, she offered the same advice she gave her girls.

“I let them go their own route I guess,” she said. “When it’s bad, do good,”