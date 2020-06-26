90 Plus: Way of life changes for independent seniors during pandemic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- It is widely known that the pandemic has taken its toll on our senior citizens.

In a return to 90 Plus, we will rely on FaceTime with seniors over 90 to learn what they’ve been up to.

About a year and a half ago, Novella Chassion Dugas, of Lafayette, shared her life story with us.

Novella is a retired school system employee who, at 92, is always on the go.

“We have a pokeno club every other week. I go to the rosary every week on Tuesday and Thursday. I go to church every week,” Novella commented.

Since COVID-19, her outdoor activity has come to a temporary pause.

Her daughter, Carole, has become her traveling buddy.

“Every now and then I go everywhere with Carole. I do my own work. I do my own cooking. I do my own cleaning,” Dugas said.

Novella says she misses getting out of the house.

“I miss just being with my friends and exercising,” she added.

For Novella, face-to-face socializing with her friends is what she truly enjoyed. She says eventually everything will be alright again.

“We miss each other. We call each other, but we do miss each other,” she said.