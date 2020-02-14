Live Now
90 Plus: Valentine’s Day baby celebrates 99th birthday

Renee Allen's 90 Plus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- For Vivian Cancienne, being born on February 14 included a family debate.

The idea of naming her “Valentine” was not in agreement between her parent.

“He wanted to name me Valentine. She said no way. They decided on Vivian, and I’m glad,” the 99-year-old Lafayette resident said.

Vivian and her husband were married in 1948.  She says when they got married they lived in Thibodaux before moving to the Hub City.

“We only lived half a mile apart and we went to the same school,” she said.

She’s a retired teacher and her husband worked as a dairy technician.

“They test the milk to see how much fat content it has,” she said.

Vivian says she was born when midwives would come to the home to help in the birth of a new baby.

In fact, she remembers a midwife living near her grand mother.  It was that midwife who helped her mother.

“She come to her mother’s house to have her baby so that they can use this midwife which was her neighbor for free,” she said with a laugh.

Those were the days when neighbors were neighbors sharing what they had or can do.

These days Vivian enjoys the simple things in life and being surrounded by family and friends.

“I like to visit with people and I wait for the company. When they don’t come I got a long face (laughs).”

On her 99th Valentine’s Day birthday, Vivian shares advice she found to be tried-and-true.

“Take of their health and take care of their money.”

