90 Plus: St. Martinville mother of 10 celebrates 90 years of life

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — 90-year-old St. Martinville woman Rose Alexander’s home is embraced with memories and pictures of times past.

Lewis and her husband had 10 children. That’s a handful, but simply put, she handled it.

“I don’t know how much work and how it was done but I did it,” Lewis stated.

Lewis spent 27 years working in the cafeteria of the St. Martin Parish Primary School System.

Her children have made her a proud mother.

The walls of her home are covered with pictures of grandchildren, and there are lots of them.

In the kitchen, she’s known for baking pies.

Rose may be few on words but not short on kindness and love.

Just recently, she celebrated 90 years of life.