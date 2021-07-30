90 Plus: St. Martinville 98-year-old says “Never give up and never say no”

Theresa Leon Pickney, 98 of St. Martinville has not changed since her previous interview with KLFY News 10.

She was 95-years-old then, but now she celebrates her 98th Birthday.

At 98-years-old, Theresa continues to have a calm demeanor and a soft-spoken voice that says all is well

“No complaining. No use to complaining. There’s nothing you can do about it,” Pickney stated.

Theresa says she married when she was 24-years-old. She and her husband had four children. One of her children, her daughter, not long ago passed away.

Earlier in life, Theresa worked cutting and loading sugar cane. After that, she found a career in babysitting. She says the pay wasn’t the greatest but she found being trusted to care for a family’s child was priceless.

“It was just a dollar and a quarter,” she explained.

Pickney cared for children in the neighborhood as a profession, and childcare became her passion.

“The neighbors’ babies, I would bring them to school and then go get them. Oh yes, they were spoiled after me,” Pickney laughed.

Also, Theresa’s co-workers were spoiled by her dedication.

Theresa retired eight years ago.

She says it was time to say farewell.

“They tell me Ms. Theresa you don’t look like you need to retire. I said yes I look like it. I said it’s time for me to go. I was 90 years old.”

As the only remaining sibling of nine, Theresa has this advice: “Never give up and never say no.”