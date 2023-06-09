MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) – 90-year-old Ruth and her husband George Nichols were married 63 years before he passed away.

“I’m content. I feel like I had a good long life,” Nichols stated.

It was her husband who brought her to Melville.

“I’m from Iowa, Louisiana and my husband is from here. He’s in serving and we were gone for a while, then we moved back here in 1967,” she explained.

Ruth had three children who graduated high school in Melville. She now has 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

“The boy was in the military, one of them is a nurse and one of them is a teacher,” she said.

That brings back fond memories for Ruth because she’s a retired longtime educator. All together 38 and a half years in education.

“Ten years out of state in Florida, south Dakota, Texas and here 28 and a half.”

Ruth will be 91 years old in August. On the heels of turning another year wiser, Ruth said she lived her life the way she wanted.

“I enjoyed and done a lot of things,” she said. “We traveled in the service. I’m content to be here. My kids came, I have a lot of grandchildren.”

Ruth’s advice about life and getting the best out of it?

“You just keep on doing what you can. I mean you can’t always do what you want to do. I’ve been satisfied. I don’t have any regrets. I’m just glad to be here. I’m glad to be here,” Ruth said.