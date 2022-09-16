ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A St. Martinville retired school cafeteria worker of the St. Martin Parish School System says hello to turning 91.

Last year, Rose Alexander Lewis shared her life story with News 10 for her 90th birthday.

Lewis raised 10 children with a simple word to the wise, “Be careful.”

Last year, when News 10 spoke with Lewis for her first edition of 90 plus, she admitted ten children was a handful for her and her husband.

“I don’t know how much work and how it was, but I did it.”

She also worked as a school cafeteria worker for 27 years and was exceptional at baking pies.

Over the years, her family has learned to lend a helping hand.

“Sometimes they like to come to do that. They come to help me sometimes. They do it by themselves. It comes out pretty good,” she added.

She also said that there are two other dishes she can whip up with the best of them.

“Black-eyed peas or red beans and rice.”

For her 91st birthday, we here at KLFY say once again Happy Birthday, and may your 91st be a year full of what your heart desires.