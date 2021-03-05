90-Plus: Raymond Perot dedicated his life to sports

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Raymond Perot, 91 of Lafayette, is grateful for every day he lives.

Raymond was born in Campti, La. The town is located a stone’s throw away from Natchitoches.

“We were the oldest settlement on the Red River, if that means anything,” Perot said.

Raymond started playing basketball at his high school. He also played for the town’s baseball team, the Blue Devils. His family says Perot was inducted into the STM Sunkist Basketball Hall of Fame. In 2005, he was inducted into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

“We didn’t have enough to play football. If you played football, you had to go 10 miles to Natchitoches,” said Perot.

Raymond says he dedicated 42 years of his life to sports.

“I enjoyed every moment of it. If I could, I would be on the floor right now,” he said.

Over the years, Raymond not only called a lot of games but met a lot of great people. He says he gave sports what he had and then some.

“I tried my best to do the best I knew how.,” said Perot. “When I blew the whistle, I called what I thought I saw. I know I made mistakes but at least I was honest and tried to call what I saw. In 2002, I said, ‘Fellas I had enough.’ 42 years, I think, is enough, so I hung my hat up and went home.”

Raymond and his wife had four children. He’s happy to say he’s a proud father

”My oldest daughter was a doctor. My two middle daughters were school teachers and the boy is an accountant.”

Raymond says he moved the family to Lafayette to work for a gas company as a right-of-way agent. He explains it’s a job similar to a landman for an oil company.

“I told the superintendent when he called, I said, ‘You want me there tomorrow?’ He said, ‘No, you can wait until Monday,'” Perot laughed.

Today Raymond can be found cheering on LSU or sitting outside listening to them on the radio.

“I say I did pretty good for an old country boy from little ole piney woods of north Louisiana.”