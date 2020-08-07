90 Plus: Port Barre’s Loyce Harmon

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Loyce Harmon of Port Barre, La., is 103-years-old.

“Thank God I’m still hanging in here,” Harmon said.

Loyce says she doesn’t feel her age all the time.

“I don’t feel my age. Well, a lot of times I do,” Harmon added.

Loyce was born in Ville Platte, La.

“That’s right I’m a Ville Platte girl. My mommy and daddy were both French.”

Her parents were farmers.

“My daddy was a rice farmer. Him and his brothers as a whole family moved to Port Barre.”

Loyce is the mother of five children. She says her first husband passed. Loyce got married again. She recalls when she was a waitress.

“That was many years ago. You can’t forget the good times we use to have. Those were good clean times.”

Loyce continues to add to those good times. Last month, Police Chief Deon Boudreaux paid her a visit. The chief played her a tune or two. Loyce says that’s another moment she’ll remember.

“That was nice. It’s something to remember,” Harmon said.