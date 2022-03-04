LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Pastor Hillman Sonnier, 94 of Lafayette says he’s content with his life and how he lives it. Hillman says he would live life the same way. “I wouldn’t change. I would continue serving god and trying my best to do the right thing in life.”

Hillman is a Korean War veteran. The pastor spent a year in Germany. He was 20 years old. “I was never in an actual war. They sent some troops to Germany to keep an eye on Russia. That’s where we spent all our time there.”

When Hillman returned home, he went to work at the Jefferson Island Salt Mines. “We had to work 1,000 feet below sea level to get salt from down there. That’s where I spent some of my time there.”

After the salt mines, Pastor Hillman worked for a concrete company. He says that’s where his life changed. “I left concrete and went full time in the ministry.”

Pastor Hillman says the ministry is what he was called to do. His wife has been by his side for 64 years. “Try to listen to what God is saying and try to obey him and God will take care of your whole life.”

The pastor reminds us that life is full of never ending lessons waiting to be learned. In other words, you’re never too old to learn. “I don’t care how old you get; you know less than you do know.”