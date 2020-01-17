90 Plus: Nonprofit reunites 107-year-old woman with old friend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- PACE Lafayette is a nonprofit health and supportive services program sponsored by Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady of Health System, the parent company of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

The services here are free. Also free are the friendships that develop there.

One such friendship is that of 107-year-old Rena Boudreaux and 97-year-old Rosa Anderson.

“We came up together out there in the country,” Rosa said. “I kept hearing them say Rena Boudreaux. I said that can’t be.”

Rosa says she lost touch with Rena until she found her here participating in the program.

“I was surprised because I hadn’t seen her in a long time. I hadn’t known where she had gone.”

Rena may not be as verbal as she once was but that’s no problem. She has a friend who is proud to step-in to make up the difference.

“She was a very nice person. I loved her. She got along with everyone. She was just a friendly person.”

According to Rena’s family, she is the mother of three.

She’s one of 11 children. In her adult life, they say she worked as a nanny and a farmer.

“Her kids and mine were raised partly together; depending on where we were living.”

Case manager Don Thibodeaux says at 107 years old, Rena is the elder of the group and is respected as such.

“Most definitely she’s the queen of the program.”