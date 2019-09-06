90 Plus: New Iberia mother celebrates a century of life

A New Iberia mother just turned 100 years old and she welcomed it with open arms. Louise Albert recently turned one 100-years-old. “I feel good. I don’t feel that old,” Albert said.

Albert says she was born in a little town called Patoutville located between New Iberia and Jeanerette.

“I was about three years old when we moved from Rynella. I was raised more in Rynella,” she said.

Louise is one of five children. She was raised on a sugar cane farm. “Yes, we were all busy. We lived in the country and there was a lot of work so we all pitched in.”

She says her mother was an excellent cook —- but baking was her specialty. “She didn’t even have a recipe for her cakes or cooking. She just start from scratch.”

Louise is the mother of four children; two boys and two girls. “They were good when I was around.”

She gives credit to yard work as a form of exercise that probably kept her in shape to live be a hundred. “That was my exercise I cleaned the yard. My husband was disabled. I took over the yard and the house.”

Louise says she’s content. Her life worked out as it should. “I don’t think I would do anything else. I enjoyed my life.”

