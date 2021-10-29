90 Plus: Nelson Arceneaux, a man with a lot of history in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Nelson Joseph Arceneaux, 100 of Crowley wasn’t born in Crowley. He says he came to town from St. Martinville. But he has a lot of history in Acadia Parish and Crowley.

He was moved to Crowley when he was 6 years old.

His mother passed away when he was 18 months old.

Arceneaux says ultimately, he was raised by a woman who he referred to as his grandmother.

“Really, she wasn’t my grandmother, but I always looked to call her as my grandmother. She raised me. We didn’t have much but we were happy,” Arceneaux said.

Nelson says his grandmother was a woman of faith and taught him to live by faith.

“Also, to respect people and have them to respect you, and by all means forgive them because sometimes you want them to forgive you because you made a mistake. None of us are perfect.”

Nelson says he was Acadia Parish’s first Black Boy Scout Master.

“I promoted the first Black Eagle Scout in Acadia Parish history and that still holds today.”

Also, Nelson is a World War II veteran, a retired office machine technician, a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Council 51, a former city councilman, and a former Police Juror.

Most importantly he and his wife raised four children and four foster children.

“Of the eight children, six went to college and one went to the Marine’s and the other turned out to be a truck driver,” Nelson explained.

Nelson says he doesn’t waste time feeling sorry for himself.

That’s one secret to his longevity.

“The thing I say today when people ask me that, I say I have learned the secret of being content in everything that I do and I can control all situations through God,” Nelson said.

Nelson believes that from where he started to where he is today, he’s accomplished a lot and for that he’s grateful.

“I’ve been through a lot I’ve been called a lot of names, accused, abused, refused, miss-used but I am here thank God,” Nelson added.