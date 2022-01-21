90 Plus: Myrtle Taylor, “If you’re good to people, they will be good to you”

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – “If you’re good to people they will be good to you. If they’re not, then you just pass them by.” Myrtle Taylor, 90 of St. Landry Parish says her parents are from Carencro.

“For many, many years I’ve been from St. Landry Parish. My parents come from Carencro, then my daddy and my momma moved from St. Landry to Bellevue and I raised my family there,” Taylor stated.

Myrtle and her husband had nine children. A big family is a way of life for her.

“I lost a twin sister and a brother. My momma had 13 children and I had nine. The rest of the family had a bunch but I ain’t going to name them,” she laughed. In order to raise her nine children, Myrtle and her husband did what they had to do. Both of them worked in the fields. “We wake up and went into the fields about 5 o’clock and we got out of the field early, then went back late. We stayed until it was dark enough. We didn’t stay in the hot sun.”

Myrtle was married to her husband for about 60 years. She says he passed away about 8 years ago. Myrtle took her vow of ‘in sickness and in health’ seriously when he fell ill. The children and myself, we took care of him for about seven years.” Myrtle had a hobby that she did for many years.

“I always love to make little quilts and crochet. I did sewing though years and years ago.” If Myrtle had one wish, she would put it to good use. She raised nine children; a little rest goes a long way.

“I go to bed early and I wake up at about 5 o’clock. I can’t stay in bed. I drink my coffee when I’m yonder or when I’m here.” Myrtle hopes her life’s legacy is that she made it through due to the goodness of heart.

“You make me stop and think about a lot of things. I’m thinking about work in the fields, thinking about the family and thinking about the children. I don’t know,” Myrtle added.