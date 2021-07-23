90-Plus: Mother of five remains grateful for life despite past tragedies; “I love being 90”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Leona Andres was born and raised in Lafayette.

“I’m satisfied. I’m satisfied,” Andres explained.

Just recently, she turned 90-years-old.

“I love being 90, especially that I’m well and I have no problem with my health,” Andres stated.

Leona lived in Texas for nearly 50 years and in her early 20’s moved to the ‘Lone Star State’ only to return due to a tragedy.

“My first husband got killed and then I came back to Lafayette and stayed single three years and got married again. We moved back to Texas,” Andres said.

Leona had five children.

The past year and a half with the pandemic, she says, has been a challenge but she’s grateful she had support.

“I’m glad I’m back home. I live with my daughter and her husband who are so good to me. I have another daughter who lives right close. They take good care of me.”

Leona is from a large family.

She’s one of 13 children.

“There were 11 girls and two boys. The 11 girls were born first and the two boys were last,” Andres notes.

Her only regret is when she moved to Texas, she missed spending time with her siblings and family in Acadiana.

“My dad would play ball with us, dance with us and he played his guitar. I miss that,” Andres explained.

At 90-years-old, Leona has some advice for young people.

“Don’t follow the wrong people and don’t do things you think will get you in trouble.”